B. Riley Begins Coverage on IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB)

Stock analysts at B. Riley began coverage on shares of IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 146.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of IN8bio stock opened at $7.70 on Monday. IN8bio has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $10.32.

IN8bio Company Profile

IN8bio Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of cancers, including solid tumors using allogeneic, autologous, and genetically modified gamma-delta T cells. The company’s principal candidate includes INB-200, which are in clinical stage. IN8bio Inc is based in New York.

