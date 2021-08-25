PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.41% from the company’s previous close.

PWSC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. PowerSchool has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.71.

PWSC stock opened at $30.43 on Monday. PowerSchool has a 52 week low of $17.57 and a 52 week high of $31.08.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

