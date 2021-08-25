Equity LifeStyle Properties Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ELS)

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 1,410 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,731% compared to the average volume of 77 call options.

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $82.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 62.22, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.51. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12-month low of $57.93 and a 12-month high of $85.09.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $317.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.68 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 66.82%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,427,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,815,189,000 after buying an additional 121,998 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,413,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,071,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226,950 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,207,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $538,145,000 after acquiring an additional 208,199 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,545,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,371,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,148,000 after acquiring an additional 39,446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ELS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.13.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

