Hudbay Minerals Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 1,027 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,456% compared to the typical daily volume of 66 put options.

HBM stock opened at $6.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.50. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $9.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.54. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.45.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $404.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Hudbay Minerals’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0079 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.35%.

Several analysts have issued reports on HBM shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.58.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 383,864 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 102,589 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 219.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 687,499 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 472,563 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter worth $5,717,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 178.9% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 42,903 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 27,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

