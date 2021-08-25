JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) PT Set at €30.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) has been assigned a €30.00 ($35.29) target price by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DEC. UBS Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays set a €24.20 ($28.47) price target on JCDecaux in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on JCDecaux and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €22.64 ($26.64).

EPA DEC opened at €22.32 ($26.26) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €23.58. JCDecaux has a 12 month low of €27.02 ($31.79) and a 12 month high of €36.90 ($43.41).

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

