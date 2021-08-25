ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €23.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) has been assigned a €23.00 ($27.06) target price by research analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 47.77% from the company’s previous close.

PSM has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays set a €18.50 ($21.76) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.20 ($13.18) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €17.70 ($20.82) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €20.07 ($23.61).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media stock opened at €15.57 ($18.31) on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.16. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a twelve month low of €9.19 ($10.81) and a twelve month high of €19.00 ($22.35).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

