Panther Metals PLC (LON:PALM) Insider Sells £49,999.80 in Stock

Panther Metals PLC (LON:PALM) insider Nick O?Reilly sold 416,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.16), for a total transaction of £49,999.80 ($65,325.06).
Panther Metals stock opened at GBX 11.98 ($0.16) on Wednesday. Panther Metals PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 7.61 ($0.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 17.90 ($0.23). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 12.81. The company has a market cap of £7.33 million and a P/E ratio of -9.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.
Panther Metals Company Profile
Featured Story: FinTech
Receive News & Ratings for Panther Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panther Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.