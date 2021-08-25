Panther Metals PLC (LON:PALM) Insider Sells £49,999.80 in Stock

Panther Metals PLC (LON:PALM) insider Nick O?Reilly sold 416,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.16), for a total transaction of £49,999.80 ($65,325.06).

Panther Metals stock opened at GBX 11.98 ($0.16) on Wednesday. Panther Metals PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 7.61 ($0.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 17.90 ($0.23). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 12.81. The company has a market cap of £7.33 million and a P/E ratio of -9.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Panther Metals Company Profile

Panther Metals PLC invests in and acquires projects in the natural resources sector. It engages in developing the Bear Lake project, which explores for gold and volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits that consists of 69 claim units covering 42 square kilometers located in Ontario, Canada. It holds interests in the Schreiber-Pyramid property; and the Marrakai Gold project exploration licence application covering an area of 13.4 square kilometers located in the highly-prospective Pine Creek Orogen, Northern Territory, Australia.

