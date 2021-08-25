Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Compass Diversified’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CODI)

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Compass Diversified in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.39 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.48. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Compass Diversified’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

CODI has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered Compass Diversified from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NYSE CODI opened at $27.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.87. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -213.85 and a beta of 1.82. Compass Diversified has a 12 month low of $16.35 and a 12 month high of $28.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Compass Diversified by 5.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,111,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,349,000 after purchasing an additional 264,996 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Compass Diversified by 1.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,870,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,601,000 after purchasing an additional 73,161 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Compass Diversified by 1.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,451,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,597,000 after purchasing an additional 26,959 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 2.5% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,404,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,520,000 after acquiring an additional 34,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 82.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,334,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,888,000 after acquiring an additional 603,394 shares during the last quarter. 33.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Gordon M. Burns purchased 1,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $30,992.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at $345,180. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider D Eugene Ewing purchased 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.84 per share, for a total transaction of $28,953.60. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 88,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 9,678 shares of company stock worth $266,349 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Compass Diversified’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

