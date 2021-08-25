Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Issued By Truist Securiti

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) – Analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note issued on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst A. Jeffrey now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.18. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EEFT. Zacks Investment Research cut Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.50.

NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $137.58 on Tuesday. Euronet Worldwide has a 52 week low of $86.06 and a 52 week high of $167.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.46 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.00.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.10). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.46%.

In related news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord bought 1,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $146.50 per share, with a total value of $170,819.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,032,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $1,388,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,073,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,508,000 after buying an additional 282,732 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 247.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,591,000 after buying an additional 167,781 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 40,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,437,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

