Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Samsonite International S.A.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SMSEY)

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Samsonite International in a report issued on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Ling now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.25).

Separately, HSBC raised shares of Samsonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

SMSEY opened at $10.56 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.75. Samsonite International has a fifty-two week low of $4.56 and a fifty-two week high of $11.92.

Samsonite International Company Profile

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of luggage, business and computer bags, outdoor and casual bags, travel accessories, and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia, Europe, Latin America, and Corporate.

