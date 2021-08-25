Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) Insider Rupert Soames Sells 232,734 Shares

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) insider Rupert Soames sold 232,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.76), for a total transaction of £314,190.90 ($410,492.42).

Rupert Soames also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Rupert Soames sold 843,850 shares of Serco Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.80), for a total transaction of £1,164,513 ($1,521,443.69).

Shares of LON:SRP opened at GBX 132.80 ($1.74) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 139.14. Serco Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 105.90 ($1.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 148.10 ($1.93).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 0.57%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 162 ($2.12) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 162 ($2.12) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 173.17 ($2.26).

About Serco Group

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

