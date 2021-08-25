Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) Insider Acquires £3,436.40 in Stock

Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) insider Angie Risley bought 242 shares of Smith & Nephew stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,420 ($18.55) per share, with a total value of £3,436.40 ($4,489.68).

SN stock opened at GBX 1,407 ($18.38) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.89, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of £12.37 billion and a PE ratio of 30.72. Smith & Nephew plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,317 ($17.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,681.50 ($21.97). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,496.87.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Smith & Nephew’s payout ratio is 58.95%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SN shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Smith & Nephew to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,560 ($20.38) to GBX 1,805 ($23.58) in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,542 ($20.15) to GBX 1,579 ($20.63) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,825 ($23.84) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,020 ($26.39) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smith & Nephew has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,807.25 ($23.61).

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

