FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Life Storage, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:LSI)

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Life Storage in a research report issued on Sunday, August 22nd. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $4.87 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.54. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 26.92%.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.70.

LSI stock opened at $121.20 on Tuesday. Life Storage has a 52 week low of $67.92 and a 52 week high of $122.26. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Life Storage by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,886,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,731 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 478.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,650,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019,421 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,855,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,709,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,888,000 after acquiring an additional 944,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,747,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,114,000 after acquiring an additional 928,960 shares in the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is presently 74.56%.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

