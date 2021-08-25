Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) to Post $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) to post earnings per share of $0.31 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ferro’s earnings. Ferro reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 63.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ferro will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.33. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ferro.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Ferro had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The firm had revenue of $294.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FOE shares. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferro in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Gabelli reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Ferro in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ferro in a report on Monday, May 17th. G.Research downgraded shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Ferro by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ferro by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Ferro by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Ferro by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ferro during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

FOE opened at $20.45 on Wednesday. Ferro has a twelve month low of $11.33 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.56.

About Ferro

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

