Warrior Technologies Acquisition Co’s Lock-Up Period To End on August 25th (OTCMKTS:WARRU)

Warrior Technologies Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:WARRU) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, August 25th. Warrior Technologies Acquisition had issued 24,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 26th. The total size of the offering was $240,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

OTCMKTS:WARRU opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.03.

