Erasca Inc’s (NASDAQ:ERAS) Quiet Period To End on August 25th

Erasca’s (NASDAQ:ERAS) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, August 25th. Erasca had issued 18,750,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 16th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ERAS shares. Bank of America started coverage on Erasca in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Erasca in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Erasca in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Erasca in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Erasca in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Erasca currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Get Erasca alerts:

ERAS opened at $20.89 on Wednesday. Erasca has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $22.91.

Erasca Inc is a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Erasca Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Erasca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erasca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.