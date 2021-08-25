Caribou Biosciences, Inc.’s Quiet Period To End on September 1st (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Caribou Biosciences’ (NASDAQ:CRBU) quiet period will end on Wednesday, September 1st. Caribou Biosciences had issued 19,000,000 shares in its public offering on July 23rd. The total size of the offering was $304,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRBU. Bank of America began coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company.

Caribou Biosciences stock opened at $27.87 on Wednesday. Caribou Biosciences has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $29.95.

Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

