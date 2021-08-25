Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) to announce $0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Datto’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.11. Datto reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Datto will report full year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.54. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Datto.

Get Datto alerts:

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Datto had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 2.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MSP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Datto from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Datto in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Datto from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Datto presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

NYSE:MSP opened at $26.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 93.96. Datto has a 1-year low of $22.30 and a 1-year high of $33.46.

In related news, CRO Sanjay Kumar Singh sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $51,357.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 151,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,105,857. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Weller sold 31,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $837,553.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,225,916.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,303 shares of company stock worth $8,800,060 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Datto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Datto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,890,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Datto in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,569,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Datto in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Datto by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 39,153 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 16,181 shares in the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Datto

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Datto (MSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Datto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.