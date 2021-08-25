Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $1.05. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $781.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.29) EPS. On average, analysts expect Abercrombie & Fitch to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $41.56 on Wednesday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52 week low of $10.46 and a 52 week high of $47.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.86.
About Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.
