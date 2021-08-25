Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 26th. Analysts expect Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to post earnings of $2.68 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.56. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 23.76%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $118.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $72.07 and a 12 month high of $120.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.71. The company has a market cap of $53.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $1.2051 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $4.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 67.13%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CM. CIBC lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.75.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

