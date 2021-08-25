NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is engaged in acquiring, owning, operating and selectively developing multifamily properties. It operates primarily in the Southeastern United States and Texas. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is based in Dallas, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of NYSE NXRT opened at $60.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.19. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 99.54 and a beta of 0.99. NexPoint Residential Trust has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.341 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.47%.

In other news, insider Brian Mitts sold 2,000 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $112,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,655.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,323,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,265,000 after buying an additional 33,108 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,658,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,158,000 after purchasing an additional 152,909 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,179,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,836,000 after purchasing an additional 35,356 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 851,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,248,000 after purchasing an additional 195,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 717,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,081,000 after purchasing an additional 20,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

