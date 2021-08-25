Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $42.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Premier, Inc. operates as a healthcare alliance. The company brings together hospitals, health systems, physicians and other healthcare providers primarily in the United States. It also maintains clinical, financial and outcomes databases. Premier, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PINC. Barclays downgraded shares of Premier from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Premier from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Premier presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.00.

PINC stock opened at $37.91 on Friday. Premier has a one year low of $30.13 and a one year high of $38.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $481.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.30 million. Premier had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Premier will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is 34.23%.

In other Premier news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 104,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $3,959,812.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Premier in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Premier in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Premier by 650.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its position in Premier by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

About Premier

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

