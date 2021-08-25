Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Safestore Holdings plc is a real estate investment trust. The company provides self-storage facilities for personal and business customers primarily in the United Kingdom and France. Safestore Holdings plc is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Safestore from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Safestore in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SFSHF opened at $15.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.31. Safestore has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $15.85.

Safestore Holdings plc is a self-storage company. It provides self-storage solutions and the sale of ancillary products, such as insurance and merchandise in both the UK and France. The company was founded by Frederic Vecchioli in 1998 and is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom.

