Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL)

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an inline rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of DUOL opened at $127.16 on Friday. Duolingo has a 52-week low of $123.00 and a 52-week high of $152.84.

Get Duolingo alerts:

About Duolingo

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.