U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Concrete Inc. operates as a provider of ready-mixed concrete and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States. The Company operates in two segments: ready-mixed concrete and concrete-related products; and precast concrete. The Company’s ready-mixed concrete and concrete-related products segment produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates (crushed stone, sand and gravel), concrete masonry and building materials. Its precast concrete products segment produces and sells precast concrete products. Markets served by the Company include west Texas, northern California, New Jersey, New York, Washington, D.C., Oklahoma and the mid-Atlantic region. U.S. Concrete Inc. is based in Houston, Texas, USA. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on USCR. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Concrete from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. CJS Securities downgraded shares of U.S. Concrete from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

USCR stock opened at $74.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.44. U.S. Concrete has a 52-week low of $25.12 and a 52-week high of $78.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -528.53 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

In other U.S. Concrete news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $36,953.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $28,842.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,098.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,100 shares of company stock valued at $146,125. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Concrete in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Concrete in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in U.S. Concrete during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in U.S. Concrete by 623.3% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,085 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete by 21.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Concrete, Inc engages in the production of ready-mixed concrete. It operates through Ready-mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products segments. The Ready-Mixed Concrete segment focuses on the formulation, preparation, and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to the job sites of customers. The Aggregate Products segment produces crushed stone, sand and gravel from aggregates facilities located in New Jersey and Texas, Oklahoma, United States, Virgin Islands, and British Columbia, Canada.

