CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.35) Per Share

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.35) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.28). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.96) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07).

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 21st. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.36.

NASDAQ CBAY opened at $3.75 on Monday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $9.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 71.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 360.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,698 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. 80.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its products pipeline include Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

