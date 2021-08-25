Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Otter Tail in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $1.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.75. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Otter Tail’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.56 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.78 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.96 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.16 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on OTTR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Otter Tail from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $52.92 on Monday. Otter Tail has a 52 week low of $35.36 and a 52 week high of $54.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.54.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.47. Otter Tail had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $285.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 30.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 51,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 11,950 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 45.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,209,000 after buying an additional 55,426 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 9.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 721,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,297,000 after buying an additional 60,242 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 2.9% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. Institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

