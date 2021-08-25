Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for H. Lundbeck A/S’s Q3 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HLUYY)

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.33. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for H. Lundbeck A/S’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

Get H. Lundbeck A/S alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $30.67 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised H. Lundbeck A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. H. Lundbeck A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.34.

Shares of HLUYY stock opened at $28.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.69. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 12 month low of $27.70 and a 12 month high of $43.05. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.71.

H. Lundbeck A/S Company Profile

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.