Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) and First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Head-To-Head Comparison

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) and First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.8% of Unity Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.6% of First Foundation shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.0% of Unity Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of First Foundation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Unity Bancorp and First Foundation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unity Bancorp $91.86 million 2.59 $23.64 million $2.19 10.48 First Foundation $298.54 million 3.65 $84.37 million $1.88 12.94

First Foundation has higher revenue and earnings than Unity Bancorp. Unity Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Foundation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Unity Bancorp and First Foundation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unity Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 First Foundation 0 0 3 0 3.00

First Foundation has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.75%. Given First Foundation’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Foundation is more favorable than Unity Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

Unity Bancorp has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Foundation has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Unity Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. First Foundation pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Unity Bancorp pays out 16.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Foundation pays out 19.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Unity Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and First Foundation has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Unity Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Unity Bancorp and First Foundation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unity Bancorp 31.38% 16.81% 1.52% First Foundation 33.78% 14.42% 1.43%

Summary

First Foundation beats Unity Bancorp on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and supervision of Unity Bank. The firm accepts personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and demand and savings deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises credit cards, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Clinton, NJ.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation, Inc. is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr. in 1990 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

