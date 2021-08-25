Financial Analysis: Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) vs. Entergy (NYSE:ETR)

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) and Entergy (NYSE:ETR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.5% of Azure Power Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.0% of Entergy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Entergy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Azure Power Global and Entergy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Azure Power Global $208.30 million 4.41 -$57.30 million ($0.47) -40.53 Entergy $10.11 billion 2.26 $1.41 billion $5.66 20.10

Entergy has higher revenue and earnings than Azure Power Global. Azure Power Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Entergy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Azure Power Global and Entergy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Azure Power Global -27.86% -5.40% -1.02% Entergy 11.48% 11.12% 2.12%

Volatility and Risk

Azure Power Global has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Entergy has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Azure Power Global and Entergy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Azure Power Global 0 1 4 0 2.80 Entergy 0 4 5 0 2.56

Azure Power Global presently has a consensus price target of $37.83, suggesting a potential upside of 98.60%. Entergy has a consensus price target of $120.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.50%. Given Azure Power Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Azure Power Global is more favorable than Entergy.

Summary

Entergy beats Azure Power Global on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas. Its Entergy Wholesale Commodities segment engages in the ownership, operation, and decommissioning of nuclear power plants located in the northern United States; sale of electric power to wholesale customers; provision of services to other nuclear power plant owners; and owning interests in non-nuclear power plants that sell electric power to wholesale customers. It sells energy to retail power providers, utilities, electric power co-operatives, power trading organizations, and other power generation companies. The company's power plants have approximately 30,000 megawatts (MW) of electric generating capacity, which include 8,000 MW of nuclear power. The company delivers electricity to 3.0 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. Entergy Corporation was incorporated in 1949 and is based in New Orleans, Louisiana.

