Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) Increased by KeyCorp

Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) – KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Stevanato Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.09. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Stevanato Group’s FY2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on STVN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America began coverage on Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Stevanato Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.57.

STVN stock opened at $25.62 on Monday. Stevanato Group has a 1 year low of $16.61 and a 1 year high of $26.33.

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

