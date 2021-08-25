Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on UDR, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:UDR)

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for UDR in a report released on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UDR’s FY2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.31%.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on UDR. Truist increased their price objective on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on UDR in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.57.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $52.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,042.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.38. UDR has a 52 week low of $29.34 and a 52 week high of $56.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. UDR’s payout ratio is 71.08%.

In other news, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,597. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $2,998,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,663,625.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,742,950 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in UDR by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,314,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,317,485,000 after acquiring an additional 441,223 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of UDR by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 41,215,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,807,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374,674 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in UDR by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,623,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,430,873,000 after buying an additional 1,386,514 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in UDR by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,828,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $824,259,000 after buying an additional 237,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of UDR by 8.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,804,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,026,000 after buying an additional 726,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.