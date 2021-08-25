Reviewing Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) and Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP)

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) and Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Karat Packaging and Tupperware Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karat Packaging N/A N/A N/A Tupperware Brands 7.25% -92.72% 13.72%

2.3% of Karat Packaging shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.0% of Tupperware Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Tupperware Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Karat Packaging and Tupperware Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Karat Packaging 0 0 7 0 3.00 Tupperware Brands 0 0 3 0 3.00

Karat Packaging presently has a consensus price target of $24.33, indicating a potential upside of 6.21%. Tupperware Brands has a consensus price target of $34.50, indicating a potential upside of 42.92%. Given Tupperware Brands’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tupperware Brands is more favorable than Karat Packaging.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Karat Packaging and Tupperware Brands’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karat Packaging N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Tupperware Brands $1.74 billion 0.69 $112.20 million $2.24 10.78

Tupperware Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Karat Packaging.

Summary

Tupperware Brands beats Karat Packaging on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Karat Packaging

Karat Packaging Inc. manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names. The company offers its products to domestic and regional distributors, restaurant chains, retail establishments, and online customers. It also provides new product development, design, printing, and logistics services. Karat Packaging Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Chino, California.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands. The company was founded on February 8, 1996 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

