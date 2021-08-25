Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.99 Million

Equities analysts predict that Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) will announce $10.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Neptune Wellness Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.79 million to $11.36 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions posted sales of $21.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will report full year sales of $51.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $50.48 million to $51.92 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $94.72 million, with estimates ranging from $83.58 million to $105.86 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Neptune Wellness Solutions.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $5.34 million for the quarter. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 344.98% and a negative return on equity of 74.86%.

NEPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.10 to C$1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$4.00 to C$1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ NEPT opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $115.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.47. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $3.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEPT. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 34,123 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 156,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 46,662 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 230.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 51,270 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

