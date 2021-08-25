Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) shares rose 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.02 and last traded at $12.01. Approximately 205,903 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $11.64.

VRNOF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Verano in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Verano in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Verano to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verano in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.96.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company produces and sells a suite of cannabis products under the portfolio of consumer brands, including Encore, Avexia, MÃV, and Verano. It designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under the Zen Leaf and MÃV retail brands that delivers a cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult-use markets.

