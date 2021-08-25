United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC) Shares Down 2%

United Health Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UEEC) shares were down 2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.99 and last traded at $0.99. Approximately 45,285 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 88,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.03.

About United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC)

United Health Products, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of wound care products based on its proprietary hemostatic gauze technology. The company offers HemoStyp, which derives from all natural, regenerated oxidized cellulose and designed to absorb exudate and drainage from superficial wounds and help control bleeding.

