Mawson Gold (OTCMKTS:MWSNF) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Mawson Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:MWSNF)’s stock price rose 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 44,224 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 39,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.19.

About Mawson Gold (OTCMKTS:MWSNF)

Mawson Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of precious metal properties. It focuses on the gold mineralization at Rajapalot project and the mafic-hosted Rompas gold-uranium vein-style project. The company was founded by Mark Stephen Saxon on March 10, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Mawson Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mawson Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.