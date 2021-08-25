Geox (OTCMKTS:GXSBF) Trading Up 11.8%

Shares of Geox S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:GXSBF) were up 11.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.23 and last traded at $1.23. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.21.

About Geox (OTCMKTS:GXSBF)

Geox SpA engages in the manufacture, promotion and distribution of shoes and clothing under the Geox brand to retailers and end-customers. It operates through the following business segments: Footwear and Apparel. The Footwear segment offers booties, boots, sneakers, flats and ballerinas, moccasins, pumps, formal shoes and casual shoes for men, women and children.

