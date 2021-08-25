Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Trading Up 16.8%

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) was up 16.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.29. Approximately 76,634 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 41,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

TUWOY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tullow Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tullow Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. HSBC lowered shares of Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Tullow Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.50.

The company has a market cap of $829.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.33.

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

