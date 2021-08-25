Playtech (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Shares of Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) rose 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.50 and last traded at $5.50. Approximately 12,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 6,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.35.

PYTCF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Playtech from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Playtech in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Playtech from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Playtech alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.70.

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, turnkey, operational and hosting, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Playtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.