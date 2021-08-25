ChainX Trading Up 17.6% Over Last 7 Days (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 24th. During the last week, ChainX has traded up 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ChainX coin can now be bought for approximately $4.76 or 0.00009906 BTC on major exchanges. ChainX has a market cap of $52.67 million and $1.89 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00053755 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.44 or 0.00123684 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.90 or 0.00155866 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003568 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,182.45 or 1.00263447 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $480.79 or 0.01000473 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,165.68 or 0.06587511 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ChainX

ChainX’s total supply is 11,064,275 coins. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org . ChainX’s official website is chainx.org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

Buying and Selling ChainX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

