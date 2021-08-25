Reserve Rights (RSR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $277.97 Million

Reserve Rights (CURRENCY:RSR) traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. One Reserve Rights coin can now be purchased for $0.0568 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Reserve Rights has traded 41% higher against the U.S. dollar. Reserve Rights has a total market cap of $747.97 million and approximately $277.97 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00054289 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00014835 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00049884 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $376.61 or 0.00783688 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.06 or 0.00100013 BTC.

Reserve Rights Coin Profile

Reserve Rights is a coin. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,159,999,000 coins. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol . Reserve Rights’ official website is reserve.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Reserve Protocol holds the collateral tokens that back the Reserve token. When new Reserves are sold on the market, the assets used by market participants to purchase the new Reserves are held as collateral. This process keeps the Reserve collateralized at a 1:1 ratio even as supply increases. At times, the Reserve Protocol may target a collateralization ratio greater than 1:1. When this is the case, scaling the supply of Reserve tokens requires additional capital in order to maintain the target collateralization ratio. To accomplish this the Reserve Protocol mints and sells Reserve Rights tokens in exchange for additional collateral tokens. Collateral tokens are somewhat volatile. While we may be able to select a portfolio with minimal downside risk, the reality is that drops in the collateral tokens' value will happen. When this happens, the Reserve Protocol will sell newly minted Reserve Rights tokens for additional collateral tokens and add them to the backing. “

Buying and Selling Reserve Rights

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reserve Rights directly using US dollars.

