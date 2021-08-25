PARTS iD (NYSEAMERICAN:ID) Shares Up 5.7%

PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ID)’s share price shot up 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.14 and last traded at $6.10. 24,442 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 78,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.77.

About PARTS iD (NYSEAMERICAN:ID)

PARTS iD, Inc, a digital commerce company, primarily sells automotive parts and accessories through its proprietary platforms. It offers automobile accessories, wheels and tires, performance parts, and lighting and repair parts, as well as parts and accessories for semi-trucks, motorcycles, powersports, RVs/campers, boats, outdoor sports and camping gear, and tools.

