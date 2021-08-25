Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros (NASDAQ:CRZN) Shares Down 0.1%

Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (NASDAQ:CRZN)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.64 and last traded at $9.64. 1,052 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 15,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.69.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the 2nd quarter worth about $386,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the 2nd quarter worth about $388,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the 2nd quarter worth about $485,000. Antara Capital LP purchased a new stake in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the 2nd quarter worth about $485,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the 2nd quarter worth about $641,000.

Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

