ModiHost Achieves Market Cap of $171,487.44 (AIM)

ModiHost (CURRENCY:AIM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. ModiHost has a market cap of $171,487.44 and $31,996.00 worth of ModiHost was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ModiHost has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. One ModiHost coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000286 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00054414 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003115 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00014873 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00050026 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $378.28 or 0.00786373 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.05 or 0.00099894 BTC.

ModiHost Profile

ModiHost (CRYPTO:AIM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 17th, 2018. ModiHost’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,664 coins. ModiHost’s official Twitter account is @AimedisGlobal . ModiHost’s official website is modihost.io . ModiHost’s official message board is medium.com/@ModiHost

According to CryptoCompare, “Aimedis is a medical care platform. It works as an intermediary between doctors and patients in order to create a medical data marketplace, where users can provide medical data to the doctors, and doctors can diagnose patients. At Aimedis, online medical prescriptions are possible as well as access to A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) tools that are able to examine medical data. The Aimedis (AIM) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and/or to pay for other users medical services when using Aimedis. In addition, to buy or sell medical data, AIM tokens are required. “

ModiHost Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ModiHost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ModiHost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ModiHost using one of the exchanges listed above.

