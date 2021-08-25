Mining, Minerals & Metals (LON:MMM) Trading 7.3% Higher

Mining, Minerals & Metals plc (LON:MMM)’s stock price traded up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.40 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.40 ($0.06). 35,074 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 139,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.10 ($0.05).

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4.49. The company has a quick ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.41 million and a PE ratio of -6.29.

Get Mining Minerals & Metals alerts:

In other Mining, Minerals & Metals news, insider Mike Stewart purchased 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £4,200 ($5,487.33).

Mining, Minerals & Metals plc does not have significant operations. Its objective is to undertake an acquisition of a target company or business in the natural resources sector. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Mining Minerals & Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mining Minerals & Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.