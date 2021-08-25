IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 4.79% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “IMV Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. Its proprietary drug development platform provides a patented delivery formulation which enables controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens to the immune system. The company’s pipeline consists of DPX-Survivac, DPX-E7 and DPX-RSV which are in clinical stage. IMV Inc. is based in Halifax, Canada. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IMV. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of IMV from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of IMV in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of IMV in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1.38 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.60.

IMV traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.67. 637,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,403,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The stock has a market cap of $137.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.52. IMV has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $5.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.86.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. IMV had a negative net margin of 11,386.18% and a negative return on equity of 99.76%. Equities analysts expect that IMV will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMV during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of IMV by 85.2% during the second quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 43,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of IMV by 59.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 140,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 52,445 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of IMV by 13,722.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 41,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMV during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About IMV

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

