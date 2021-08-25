Massnet Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.73 Million (MASS)

Massnet (CURRENCY:MASS) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Massnet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001457 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Massnet has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. Massnet has a total market cap of $68.80 million and $3.73 million worth of Massnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.08 or 0.00147503 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00054661 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003122 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00014932 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00050169 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.21 or 0.00789053 BTC.

Massnet Profile

Massnet (MASS) is a Proof-of-Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Massnet’s total supply is 98,026,147 coins. Massnet’s official Twitter account is @MASSToken . The official website for Massnet is massnet.org . The official message board for Massnet is medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The MASS consensus engine aims to become the basic infrastructure to all blockchain consensus layers. Based on a Proof-of-Capacity consensus protocol, the MASS consensus engine creates a consensus layer that is permissionless, fair, energy efficiency, secure, and universal, ensuring the fundamental security of the public chain. The MASS consensus engine is universal and is capable of providing consensus services across any number of public chains. Nodes use storage capacity to run the consensus protocol and do not require permission. The MASS consensus engine is fair and energy efficient; only a very small amount of computing resources are required, meaning everyone has the chance to participate. MASS Net is the a public chain to make use of the MASS consensus engine. MASS is the store of value in circulation in MASS Net, and is also the value anchor for the MASS consensus engine. The MASS community is a non-profit online organisation that works for the popularisation of blockchain technology. It was launched in 2017. “

Massnet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Massnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Massnet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Massnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

