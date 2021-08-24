CWV Chain Hits Market Cap of $6.88 Million (CWV)

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 24th. CWV Chain has a total market capitalization of $6.88 million and $9,345.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CWV Chain has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. One CWV Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00054014 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.74 or 0.00123974 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $75.26 or 0.00156186 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003569 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,180.93 or 0.99990418 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $483.60 or 0.01003616 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,200.71 or 0.06642461 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CWV Chain Profile

CWV Chain’s launch date was August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. CWV Chain’s official website is cwv.io . The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

CWV Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CWV Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CWV Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

