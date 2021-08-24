Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol One Day Volume Reaches $1.95 Million (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00001207 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market cap of $5.84 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00054180 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.88 or 0.00124310 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.33 or 0.00156399 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003571 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,257.79 or 1.00186011 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $483.36 or 0.01003478 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,205.96 or 0.06655769 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s genesis date was January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

